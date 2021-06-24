Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.71 ($114.96).

ETR:BMW opened at €91.37 ($107.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

