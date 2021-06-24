Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.36 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $41.36 million and $13.83 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,831,920 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

