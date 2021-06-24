BeatzCoin Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $116.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00095562 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

