Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 325.60 ($4.25), with a volume of 2,223,145 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beazley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 440 ($5.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -56.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84.

In related news, insider David Roberts bought 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

