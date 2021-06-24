Beowulf Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $14.99 million and $4,345.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.70 or 0.00612400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00040053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

BWF is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

