BEPRO Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $379,691.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $379,691.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00604923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

