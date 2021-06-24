Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $47.98 and last traded at $47.98. Approximately 18,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 999,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

Specifically, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BLI. BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.