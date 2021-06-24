Berry Data (BRY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,045.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $66,045.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.68 or 0.99672000 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

