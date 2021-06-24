Berry Data Price Tops $1.14 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003308 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $66,045.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.68 or 0.99672000 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

