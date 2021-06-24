Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 100,086 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Texas Instruments worth $609,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,142. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.