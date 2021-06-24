Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,104 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Truist Financial worth $164,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.23. 138,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

