Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,362 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ASML worth $178,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $11.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $692.81. 12,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,637. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.02. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

