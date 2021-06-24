Bessemer Group Inc. Has $164.43 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $164,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 609.9% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 182,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,902 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 103.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the first quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

COST traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,854. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $295.40 and a 52 week high of $393.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

