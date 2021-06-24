Bessemer Group Inc. Has $178.37 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Linde worth $178,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.37. The stock had a trading volume of 81,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $204.02 and a one year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

