Bessemer Group Inc. Has $366.64 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3,435.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of PayPal worth $366,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.30. 461,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

