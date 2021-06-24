Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,687 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AbbVie worth $165,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $114.85. 150,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

