Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,607 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.33% of American Tower worth $350,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,429. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

