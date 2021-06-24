Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,960 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Chevron worth $400,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.61. 365,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,675,931. The company has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

