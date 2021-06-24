Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 34,907 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Dover worth $191,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $218,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 897,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 333,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.40. 4,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,920. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

