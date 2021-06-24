Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,822 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $176,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,687 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 573,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,235,000 after acquiring an additional 179,226 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 427,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 143,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 152,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 243,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,591,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.