Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,460 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Fortive worth $181,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

