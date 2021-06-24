Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,825 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Nasdaq worth $175,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $23,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,534. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

