BEST Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,715 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 266% compared to the typical volume of 1,287 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,561. The company has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BEST by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BEST by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BEST by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.