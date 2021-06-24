BEST Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,715 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 266% compared to the typical volume of 1,287 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,561. The company has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BEST by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BEST by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BEST by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
