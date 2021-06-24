BetProtocol Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00606223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

