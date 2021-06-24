Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $141.06 and last traded at $142.38. 36,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,111,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.