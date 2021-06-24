Bharatt Chowrira Buys 20,000 Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 247.14. PureTech Health plc has a one year low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85).

PRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

