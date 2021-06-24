BIDR (BIDR) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.09 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00099396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00162617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.66 or 0.99852802 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

