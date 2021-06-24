BinaryX Price Hits $4.65 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. BinaryX has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $58,277.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00013402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.08 or 0.01538277 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,212,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,965 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

