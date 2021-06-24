Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bio-Techne worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $444.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.81. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

