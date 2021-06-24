Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.64

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 187064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.13 million and a P/E ratio of 118.04.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

