BitBall 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $914,112.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $914,112.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

