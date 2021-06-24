Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Hits $89.52 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $198.94 or 0.00567193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $89.52 million and approximately $456,233.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000941 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

