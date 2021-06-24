Bitcloud Market Capitalization Tops $540,293.27 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $540,293.27 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,863,874 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

