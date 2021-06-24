BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Hits $42,801.94

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $42,801.94 and $2,050.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 96.1% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

