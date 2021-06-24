BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0095

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 74.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 102.5% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $42,778.71 and $3,454.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.58 or 0.00640529 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

