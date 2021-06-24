Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $432.35 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $432.35 million and approximately $37.57 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $23.28 or 0.00066914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,788.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.01401851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00382798 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003480 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

