Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $9.20 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $489.91 or 0.01402136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.20 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,940.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00382037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00067411 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003490 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 213.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,772,194 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

