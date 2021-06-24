Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $144.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $117,448.54 and $144.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 148% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005005 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.