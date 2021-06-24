Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $1,382.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00141746 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.