Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $13.46 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00006034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $393.18 million and $13.46 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000955 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054026 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039364 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

