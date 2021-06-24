Bitcoin Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.90 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $41.12 or 0.00118092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $720.24 million and approximately $37.90 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00329479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00189567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

