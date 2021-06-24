Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $13.55 or 0.00039376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $103,706.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00052457 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001453 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 162,220 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

