Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Hits $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000089 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

