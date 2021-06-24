Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $133.45 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $572.93 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $133.45 or 0.00379503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,164.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.42 or 0.01400334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003470 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,769,377 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

