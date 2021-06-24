Bitradio Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $55,586.57 and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00360696 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,102,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,102,892 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

