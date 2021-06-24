Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $55,586.57 and $41.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00360696 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,102,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,102,892 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

