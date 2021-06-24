Bitsdaq 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $273,958.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00610457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

Bitsdaq (CRYPTO:BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

