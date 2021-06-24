BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $53,270,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $61,859,000.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,663 shares of company stock worth $4,065,131. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

