BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 20,231,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,023,922. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

