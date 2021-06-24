Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Blackhill Capital Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.4% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,210,000 after buying an additional 1,413,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,591,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

